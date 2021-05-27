Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral rollover crash sends man to hospital, child injured

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 11 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A man was rushed to the hospital after flipping his SUV on Hancock Bridge Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

The man was driving east on Hancock with a juvenile passenger when he went to change lanes, hitting a van, according to Cape Coral police.

The man lost control of his SUV, hit the median, flipped the SUV, then hit a tree, traveling into oncoming traffic, police said.

The driver is facing life-threatening injuries. His passenger had minor injuries. The two people in the car they hit were not injured.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor of the crash, according to police.

The Cape Coral Fire Department said two off-duty nurses who witnessed the crash stopped to give patient care until firefighters arrived on scene. Antonetta Bohn and Ashley Crews both received a Community Recognition Coin from the department for their efforts.

