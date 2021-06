Dive into the fray with host Ben Domenech, publisher and co-founder of The Federalist, as he welcomes Representative Michael Gallagher (R-WI). In this conversation, Rep. Gallagher and Ben discuss the Congressman’s inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 and possible foul-play by the Chinese Communist Party in the management of the virus. Rep. Gallagher also shares what he thinks the United States can do to address this issue and the conditions in our own country that allowed for the ‘lab leak theory’ to be dismissed.