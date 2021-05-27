Man arrested for firing gun to protect pet duck

ESCALON, California [CNN] – An Escalon man was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly firing his gun into the air to defend his pet duck, according to police.

“I heard a loud bang,” said Alejandro Mancilla who called 911 immediately after hearing the gunshots.

Police said a neighborhood dog bit the duck and broke its leg.

“Mr. Wilson had fired the gun after he saw the dog jumping over the fence,” said Escalon Police Department Sgt. Gustavo Flores. “He fired the gun to scare the dog.”

However, the gun shot did not stop the attack.

“The dog had attacked the duck. The duck is still injured with a broken leg,” Flores said.

“You’re going to put everyone else in danger to protect your duck?” Alejandro Mancilla said.

The dog was returned to its owner after being taken to a local shelter, and Wilson was arrested.

“The fact that he fired the gun into the air — it’s very reckless. Everything that goes up…it has to come down; it has to hit something,” said Sgt. Flores. “Luckily, we didn’t get any calls that it hit anybody.”

Mancilla said he is grateful the duck is going to survive, but he is wary of his neighbor.

“There’s other ways to scare off a dog than shooting shots in the air. That’s not very responsible and living around the area it’s scary to think someone’s doing that.” Mancilla said.

While police said this isn’t the first time neighborhood dogs have attacked other animals in the area, they said firing a gun isn’t the way to handle it — just give them a call.

