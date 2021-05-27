New Trailer for Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE Takes Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on a Wild Adventure

The new trailer for Jungle Cruise uses the anachronistic “Run Through the Jungle” for most of its run time. However, near the end of the trailer, the music shifts to an instrumental piece of music which sounds like just the sort of heroic action music a movie like this needs. The first trailer also included some great music that, if it is part of the movie, is going to fit perfectly. It’s possible this music isn’t part of the actual film; that happens a lot with trailers, but even if this music is just a hint of the kinds of things we can expect, it should be great. James Newton Howard is composing the music, so we can expect a killer score.