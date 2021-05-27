Cancel
New Trailer for Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE Takes Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on a Wild Adventure

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has released a new trailer for its upcoming film Jungle Cruise, and as you’ll see, it takes Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on a wild adventure through the jungle. The movie is based on the classic Disneyland attraction, and it certainly looks like it’ll deliver Disney fans some fun and silly entertainment!

geektyrant.com
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jungle Cruise’ latest Disney summer tentpole to get hybrid release

Reflecting ongoing uncertainty over when cinema-going worldwide will return to full force, Disney has set another hybrid release for one of its tentpoles and will launch Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Johnson announced the news on social...
MoviesOrlando Sentinel

‘Jungle Cruise’ movie released in theaters, on Disney+ on same day

“Jungle Cruise,” a movie based on a ride at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, will be seen in theaters and be available through Disney+ on the same day, July 30. The release information was shared by actor Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the film, via a video on his social-media platforms Thursday.
MoviesFirst Showing

Third Trailer for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Movie Embarking This July

"Nobody touches my engine but me." Disney has unveiled a third trailer for their smashing new Jungle Cruise movie, an "adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle" voyage from director Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Non-Stop, The Shallows, The Commuter). This was supposed to open in theaters last July, but was delayed due to the pandemic shut downs. Now it will open in theaters AND on Disney+ at the same time starting this July. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. Dwayne Johnson stars as the riverboat captain, with Emily Blunt as an explorer, plus Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, and Paul Giamatti. This still looks like it's going to be so much jungle fun! Absurd, yes, but absurdly fun.
MoviesCollider

New Trailer for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Has Strong 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Vibes

Disney has released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise, the classic park attraction film adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, for which metal band Metallica composed the official soundtrack. It sure sounds like a crazy ride, but the new trailer shows we are going to have a lot of fun at the heart of the Amazonian forest, which is more than we can expect from such a weird concept.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

New Jungle Cruise Trailer Debuts Characters, Monsters And Fun Banter Between The Rock And Emily Blunt

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is ramping up its presence in theaters and at home, thanks to its slate of simultaneous releases through traditional theatrical presentations and Disney+ Premier Access. So now it’s time to start getting back into the swing of movies like Jungle Cruise heading our way, which means brand new trailers are in order to show off fresh and exciting details. And sure enough, with new monsters, characters, and banter between The Rock and Emily Blunt, this would-be blockbuster is ready to roar.
Moviesconventionscene.com

Jungle Cruise Official Trailer 2

This summer, join Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on the adventure of a lifetime. 🚢 Watch the new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise and see the movie in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access July 30. Additional Fee Required. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride,...
Moviesbbcgossip.com

4 Ways Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise Reminds Me Of Pirates Of The Caribbean

The new trailer for Jungle Cruise uses the anachronistic “Run Through the Jungle” for most of its run time. However, near the end of the trailer, the music shifts to an instrumental piece of music which sounds like just the sort of heroic action music a movie like this needs. The first trailer also included some great music that, if it is part of the movie, is going to fit perfectly. It’s possible this music isn’t part of the actual film; that happens a lot with trailers, but even if this music is just a hint of the kinds of things we can expect, it should be great. James Newton Howard is composing the music, so we can expect a killer score.
MoviesComplex

People Are Loving Jesse Plemons’ Villain in New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer

The new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking. Finally showing off more of the plot, the trailer reveals Jesse Plemons’ role as lead villain Prince Joachim. And fans of the Breaking Bad, Fargo, and Judas and the Black Messiah alum are already eager to see more.
MoviesIGN

Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer 2

Check out the latest exciting trailer for the upcoming movie, Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance. The film also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.
