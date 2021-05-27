Cancel
Maple Leafs’ Tavares is Back with Team

By Kevin Armstrong
The Hockey Writers
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain joined his teammates at the practice facility on Wednesday. An incredible feat, when you consider just six days earlier, John Tavares was on a stretcher, being loaded into the back of an ambulance and transported to the hospital. He had taken a knee directly to the face after falling to the ice. He was left concussed and bloodied. Players from both Toronto and the Montreal Canadiens said they felt sick to their stomach as they watched emergency officials assist the 30-year-old. Tavares underwent several tests that showed his head, neck and spine were uninjured. He remained in the hospital overnight for observation.

