SELINSGROVE — Gather the kids for a weekend of live music and plenty food and beverages, all outdoors under the Pennsylvania skies. The Susquehanna Valley Event Center is celebrating Memorial Weekend with two live concerts. On Saturday the Del McCoury Band and other groups will perform from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Sunday, Spring Jam will feature five different bands from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.