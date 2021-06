Old Dominion likely doesn’t need to win this week’s Conference USA Tournament. At 12th nationally in the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), the Monarchs are ranked anywhere from 18th to 24th in the three major polls. They’re practically a lock to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament based on their regular-season résumé. But ODU (38-14, 22-10 C-USA) gets a final test against the rest of ...