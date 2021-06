Kate Hudson and her eldest child, 17-year-old Ryder, were totally mother-son ‘goals’ in a new mirror selfie the actress posted to her Instagram account!. Kate Hudson and her 17-year-old son Ryder were absolute twins in a new photo that the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress, 41, posted to Instagram on May 12! In the mirror selfie, Kate and her teen, whom she shares with Chris Robinson, sported fabulous shades and casual attire before heading out for a day of fun in the sun. Ryder looked so incredibly tall in comparison to his mom, and he completely towered above her in the snap! Just take a look at the photo below.