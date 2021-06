The state Legislature next week will vote on the $87.5 billion GOP-authored biennial budget, which falls almost $3.7 billion short of Gov. Tony Evers’ original proposal. Republicans on the budget committee made use of an estimated $4.4 billion surplus to work more than $3 billion in tax cuts into the proposed 2021-23 biennial budget, but also stripped away several of Evers’ high-profile measures like Medicaid expansion and drastically reduced other proposals like the governor’s call for $1.6 billion in K-12 spending.