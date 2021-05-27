An X Factor contest to attract a Tesla gigafactory sets the stage for crony capitalism
You could say conditions are ripe in the UK for crony capitalism. Brexit has precipitated a consultation on revising "state aid" rules, with the prospect of fewer strictures on subsidies or tax incentives to attract certain investments. The Prime Minister and his local champions in Parliament are keen for "ribbon-cutting" successes to show the "levelling up" agenda in action. Add to that the pressure of net zero commitments and the political need to offset job losses from decarbonisation, and the Government is desperate for high-profile inward green investment.