An X Factor contest to attract a Tesla gigafactory sets the stage for crony capitalism

Elon Musk has been a constant name in the crypto space this year. The billionaire and CEO of Tesla went from supporting Bitcoin to criticizing it before jumping ship to the camp of Dogecoin, the popular meme coin which saw over a 4000% rise in value within months thanks to Musk’s social media endorsements. Elon Musk who has somewhat been the face of Dogecoin this year has had some of his influence in the finance world, rub off of the crypto market.