Let’s take a look at some great ideas the Star Wars Sequels had – then dropped. The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy is a bit of a divisive topic among the fandom. Some people love them to death, others hate them. Some people like only some of the movies (normally the Last Jedi or the other two), others all. Even those who hate the movies admit they had some good ideas in them. And yet it’s amazing to see just how many of these good ideas and plot points were brought up, and then abandoned halfway through with no payoff or thought. Let’s take a look at five awesome ideas or plot points that got dropped.