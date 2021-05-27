What Makeup Products Should You Avoid When You Have Eyelash Extensions?

There's no doubt about it, your eyelash extensions look amazing. However, the issue is that, as per Byrdie, not all your makeup is compatible with your new lashes. Eyelash extensions can last for around six weeks, but only if you take care of them properly. Use the wrong makeup with them and you can wave goodbye to your gorgeous new lashes, as certain products can cause lash fallout and damage. Makeup.com noted that eyelash extensions are the ideal way to achieve thick, long, fluffy jet black lashes that make pulling off that "no makeup" makeup look a whole lot easier. The truth is that eyelash extensions tend to be sensitive, that's why it's so important that you are careful about the products that you pair with them.