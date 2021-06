CHICAGO -- Sushi-san is one of Chicagos premiere Japanese restaurants and home to the citys most esteemed master sushi chef, Kaze Chan. "Were thankful every day that we get to work with Master Chef Kaze-son," said Sushi-san partner Amarit Dulyapaibul. "You'd be hard-pressed to find a sushi restaurant in Chicago or a sushi chef in Chicago that hasn't been in some way informed or trained directly by Kaze."