ALBIA — It will be a historic softball season for the Albia Lady Dees know matter how it finishes. The Lady Dees began their first season in program history as a defending state champion with a familiar result, winning 10-0 in six innings over visiting Mount Pleasant on Tuesday at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field. Mackenna Jones, taking over the role as the ace of the Albia pitching staff from current Creighton freshman and former all-state hurler Jena Lawrence, allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out 15 batters in the season-opening start.