The Concealer And Foundation That The Friends Makeup Artist Always Used On Jennifer Aniston
There were plenty of iconic elements to making "Friends" a phenomenon, from the will-they-won't-they push-pull of Ross and Rachel's relationship and the endless debate over whether they were actually on a break that one time, to the giant coffee cups the sextet drank out of in Central Perk, and Chandler. Just Chandler. Jennifer Aniston was a virtual unknown when she was cast on the show, with former NBC president Warren Littlefield memorably revealing, during an oral history of "Friends" for Vanity Fair, that she was losing hope her dreams would ever come true.www.thelist.com