There have been issues with delayed confirmation since at least Black Friday, hence the "We're experiencing a lot of orders" message at the top of the page. I have no idea what triggers the confirmation notice, or why it's not released immediately. I do know that when you place your order, you should be sent right to a confirmation page that shows your order number, but once you leave that page you can't get back to it. At that point, your only option is to just sit tight and wait for things to progress behind the scenes. Give it a little time and you should get your e-mail, and it should show up in your orders page.