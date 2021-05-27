Pittsburgh Penguins Goaltending Options This Offseason

There is no way Tristan Jarry can stay in Pittsburgh after that abysmal postseason performance. He had a 2-4 record with a minus-6.91 goals saved above expected (GSAx), which currently ranks dead last in the NHL in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He is being paid $3.5 million AAV for two more seasons, so it is unknown if his contract is even moveable, but the answer is clear, the Pittsburgh Penguins need a new starting goaltender, so let’s take a look at some options.