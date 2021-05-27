Cancel
Explore North America’s scenery by rail

Posted by 
WITF
WITF
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a one-of-a-kind trip through North America on WITF with Great Scenic Railway Journeys: 150 Years on the Right Track, hosted by Grammy-winning musician and storyteller David Holt. The program kicks off at Golden Spike National Historic Site in Promontory Summit, Utah and shows a historical reenactment of one of...

www.witf.org
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org
