Not only are adults now combating a post-pandemic paunch but kids are, too. Without their traditional PE classes and staying at home while “attending” virtual learning programs many kids have developed fitness issues. The 3Q Fitness CrossFit located at 109 S. 6th Street, Garland, TX 75040 in downtown Garland is offering classes for kids to help get them back into shape. Robert Selders, Jr., CrossFit owner, tells us he began offering the kids’ programs two years ago. None of us could have known at that time that a health crisis in the form of a pandemic was going to occur. While CrossFit continues to serve adults, and helps to keep our first responders in shape, we’re going to focus on their Youth Empowerment program.