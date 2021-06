“Gee, I wish I was a kid,” I exclaimed when the library staff showed me the plans for the library’s Summer Learning Program this year. I was quickly assured that many of the program’s activities are appropriate and available to teens and adults as well as younger children. Designed around the theme, “Reading Colors Your World,” the program runs from June 1 – August 14th and includes eleven weeks of fun activities such as a scavenger hunt, story walks, chalk art, coloring rocks and a photo contest. Prizes will be awarded for completing activities in the child, teen and adult categories.