Elvis Presley was an icon. His music and way of life changed the world forever. He made rock and roll mainstream. At the same time, he lived a life of excess. Countless superstars used his lifestyle as a blueprint for their own lavish lives. At the heart of it all, though, Elvis was a talented musician who came from humble beginnings. His good looks, golden voice, and tireless work ethic propelled him to stardom. He was born to working-class parents in Tupelo Mississippi. He died a king in his lavish and sprawling castle. In a way, Elvis’ life was a fairytale.