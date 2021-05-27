Cancel
TV Series

“Dexter” Fights the Urge to Kill in New Teaser for Showtime’s Revival [Video]

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s favorite serial killer is back. Michael C. Hall stars in Showtime‘s upcoming revival of “Dexter,” a continuation of the original series that will essentially allow Showtime to make up for the show’s original finale. A brand new teaser has been released this week, taking Dexter on a trip around town. But around every corner is deadly temptation for the man who now calls himself “Jim Lindsay.”

bloody-disgusting.com
