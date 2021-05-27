Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bartow County, GA

Bartow County Posts Positive Numbers Across the Board in April: Bartow County’s Unemployment Rate Decreased to 3.3%

By eyjones
wbhfradio.org
 11 days ago

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Bartow County saw positive over-the-month measures for every key indicator in April. “We had another strong month in April,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “We saw the unemployment rate decrease in every region and county, along with an over the month and over the year decrease in initial claims for nearly every region and country.”

wbhfradio.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bartow County, GA
State
Georgia State
Bartow County, GA
Government
Bartow County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Percentage Points#Gdol#Employgeorgia Com#Georgia Labor#April#Labor Mark Butler#Initial Claims#Commissioner#Active Job Postings#Press Release#Country#Career Opportunities#Employ Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Chattooga County, GAsky21.com

Colonial Pipeline Back Up

Good news….The Colonial Pipeline is back online after a cyber-attack caused it to be shut down earlier this week. The shutdown resulted in a rush on gas stations, driving pump prices upward. According to AAA, the state’s average is now at $2.95, up by 19-cents from Monday’s average of $2.76.
Bartow County, GAwbhfradio.org

COVID Cases Update (05/09)

As of 2:50 Sunday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 11,250 COVID-19 confirmed cases in Bartow County, seven more than yesterday. They also reported that Bartow County had 830 hospitalizations and 206 confirmed deaths. That is two more hospitalizations and one fewer death since yesterday. The public...