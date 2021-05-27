Bartow County Posts Positive Numbers Across the Board in April: Bartow County’s Unemployment Rate Decreased to 3.3%
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Bartow County saw positive over-the-month measures for every key indicator in April. “We had another strong month in April,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “We saw the unemployment rate decrease in every region and county, along with an over the month and over the year decrease in initial claims for nearly every region and country.”wbhfradio.org