Huntington, NY

Engagement: Jennifer Tiberio and Johnny Leone

Register Citizen
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick and Nancy Tiberio of Huntington have announced the engagement of their youngest daughter, Jennifer, to Johnny Leone. Tiberio is a singer and actress who was born and raised in Huntington and graduated from Shelton High School in 2000, followed by Franklin Pierce University in 2004. She moved to New York and met Leone.

