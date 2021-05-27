Cancel
Linn County, MO

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Linn, Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Linn; Livingston The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Grand River near Sumner This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Grand River near Sumner Flood stage: 26.0 feet Latest stage: 14.0 feet at 8 AM Thursday Maximum Forecast Stage: 26.1 feet at 7 PM Friday May 28 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm Grand River Sumner 26.0 14.0 Thu 8am 13.9 25.4 17.9 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.

County
Livingston County, MO
County
Linn County, MO
City
Linn, MO
City
Pleasant Hill, MO
