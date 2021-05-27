Cancel
Carroll County, MO

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Carroll, Chariton, Saline by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Saline A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Missouri River At Miami Flooding which was previously forecast is not expected to occur because forecasted rainfall totals have been lowered. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * From late tonight to late Wednesday night. * At 6:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 27.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 13.2 Sun 6pm 21.0 26.9 25.2
Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wakenda Creek at Carrollton. * From late tonight to Tuesday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 17.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying undeveloped areas along the creek begins. * Impact...At 19.1 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the South Main Street bridge over Wakenda Creek. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, South Main Street along with Stonewall Street and Wabash Road on the south side of Carrollton are overtopped by flood waters. Flood waters also threaten businesses in low-lying areas near the creek. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Wakenda Creek Carrollton 16.0 12.2 Sun 7pm 15.3 15.3 8.2
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Randolph, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Cooper; Howard; Pettis; Randolph; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CHARITON...SOUTHERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN PETTIS...EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...HOWARD CENTRAL SALINE AND CENTRAL COOPER COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brunswick to 11 miles southeast of Marshall. Movement was east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Marshall, Boonville, Fayette, Slater, Salisbury, Huntsville, Glasgow, New Franklin, Brunswick, Pilot Grove, Higbee, Keytesville, Clark, Armstrong, Prairie Home, Gilliam, Nelson, Miami and Renick. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 76 and 114. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and north central Missouri.