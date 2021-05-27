Hydrologic Outlook issued for Jackson, Lafayette, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 01:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Little Blue River near Lake City. * Until late Monday night. * At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 18.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Low-lying areas adjacent to the river begin to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Little Blue River Lake City 18.0 16.7 Sun 7pm 18.2 7.7 6.2