Jackson County, MO

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Jackson, Lafayette, Ray by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Jackson; Lafayette; Ray A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Missouri River at Napoleon Flooding which was previously forecast is not expected to occur because forecasted rainfall totals have been lowered. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.

alerts.weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 01:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Little Blue River near Lake City. * Until late Monday night. * At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 18.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Low-lying areas adjacent to the river begin to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Little Blue River Lake City 18.0 16.7 Sun 7pm 18.2 7.7 6.2
Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 04:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Ray THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR JOHNSON KS, SOUTH CENTRAL LEAVENWORTH, SOUTHERN WYANDOTTE, SOUTHERN CLAY, JACKSON AND SOUTHWESTERN RAY COUNTIES At 855 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caldwell; Clay; Clinton; Jackson; Ray THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...WESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up tp 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and north central, northwestern and west central Missouri.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caldwell; Clay; Clinton; Jackson; Ray THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...WESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up tp 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and north central, northwestern and west central Missouri.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Clay; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Platte; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH JOHNSON...CASS...CLAY...RAY...LAFAYETTE...PLATTE...JACKSON AND JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 AM CDT At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a zone of strong easterly winds behind the departing rainfall. These winds are from dissipating showers and you may hear no thunder. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible within this area. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Warrensburg and Grain Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 62. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 36. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 30. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226.
Boil order issued for parts of Ray County

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — PWSD #2 of Ray County is issuing a boil advisory for customers west and east of Highway Y who has lost water or experienced low pressure. This boil advisory is remaining in effect until further notice. Residents are urged to boil water for a few minutes before consumption.