Hydrologic Outlook issued for Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Howard; Randolph; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CHARITON...SOUTHERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN PETTIS...EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...HOWARD CENTRAL SALINE AND CENTRAL COOPER COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brunswick to 11 miles southeast of Marshall. Movement was east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Marshall, Boonville, Fayette, Slater, Salisbury, Huntsville, Glasgow, New Franklin, Brunswick, Pilot Grove, Higbee, Keytesville, Clark, Armstrong, Prairie Home, Gilliam, Nelson, Miami and Renick. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 76 and 114. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and north central Missouri.