Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Lyon, Osage by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Lyon; Osage FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Lyon and Osage. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening * Locally heavy rainfall this afternoon may lead to flash flooding as well as flooding of low lying areas. 1 to 3 inches of additional rainfall is possible from thunderstorms.alerts.weather.gov