Rock Music Menu: John Lennon tribute album to benefit War Child UK drops June 11

Exclusive collection of never-before-seen photographs of John cinematically enhanced and created with AR-technology to be sold as limited edition, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) TORONTO, ON and VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, PA and LOS ANGELES, CA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTC PINK:TRWRF)(FRA:4T51), ImagineAR Inc. (IP)(IPNFF), McCartney Multimedia Inc. and Oasis Digital Studios proudly announce a truly historical collaboration, revealing new, never-before-seen photos of Rock Legend, John Lennon, that drops for viewing today, as part of an exclusive group of 15 limited edition photographic and animated NFTs with AR enhancements, that recount the original inspiration of John's Walls and Bridges album cover art. Music enthusiasts and John Lennon fans will be able to purchase these NFTs in two special offerings, as original format, variations, and cinematics, starting May 19th, gaining digital ownership of a representation of a very personal time in his life. Most of these photos have never been seen publicly before and have been preserved as part of music history.