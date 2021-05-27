The Power of Meditation: What I Learned About Myself During A Silent Retreat
As told to Veronica Wells-Puoane of NoSugarNoCreamMag.com. Ramona grew up in Georgia, with two Christian parents, Lutheran and [Jamaican] Pentecostal to be exact. But by the time she was a teenager, she started reading creation myths and stories from other religions. She had questions and was seeking. While she doesn't call herself a Hindu or Buddhist, she started studying Eastern religions, realizing that there were aspects from them that she liked and worked in term of spiritual growth and development. First, she incorporated yoga into her spiritual practice and eventually meditation.