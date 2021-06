Alabama’s state agencies wanting to spend $10 million or more on purchases or projects will soon have to answer more questions from a panel of lawmakers. Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday signed House Bill 392 from Rep. Mike Jones, R-Andalusia. Though the final version of the bill was significantly scaled back from what Jones originally filed, the bill will give the existing Legislative Contract Review Committee, made up of about a dozen lawmakers, the ability to question spending by a state agency of more than $10 million or 5% of their annual appropriation from the General Fund, whichever is less.