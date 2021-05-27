Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

House Hunting

floridaweekly.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThis is an incredible three-bedroom, two-bathroom, canal-front pool home. You’ll find a desirable floor plan with vaulted ceilings and beautiful natural light in every room, with captivating long water views as you enter the foyer looking straight through the living room — which features pocket sliders to the large pool and to the dock and canal beyond.

charlottecounty.floridaweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Hunting#The Living Room#Carla Nix Nix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatechoosethepricegroup.com

110 Woodhill Rd

This beautiful well maintained ranch style home with a walk-out basement offers plenty of space. Main floor hosts over 1800+ sqft of living space. Open Foyer, Living Room and Dining room concept with hardwood floors, Crown molding and columns. Large Eat-In-Kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space, tile backsplash, nice kitchen stainless appliances, pantry, desk area and large eating area. Off the kitchen you can access the nice sized Laundry room or the 2 Car garage. Down the hallway you will find two nice size bedrooms both with double door closets, full hall bathroom, Master bedroom with walk-in closet and Master Bath. Access the Large back deck, perfect for entertaining from the living room or the kitchen. The Walk Out Lower level hosts large Family room, Private Library area,Full Bathroom, Office with closet, another office or bonus craft room with closet. You can access the Utility Garage from closet as extra safety feature or the Utility Garage has it own separate entrance from the interior of the home. Both Office spaces would make nice additional bedrooms if needed for a growing family, house guest or the in-laws. Additional storage space. Below the large deck is a wonderful large patio. Sit back and relax and Enjoy your peaceful private tree lined views of This 0.61 acre lot. Neighborhood amenities include pool, Tennis courts and play ground area.
Real Estatejeffcookrealestate.com

119 Long Branch Dr

This is it! ''Welcome home'' has an elevated meaning at 119 Long Branch Drive. Welcome to a home that defines perfectly impeccable ... a home that exemplifies the term better than new ... and a home that enjoys privacy, a premium corner lot, and a private wooded backdrop. This is the one! As you arrive, you immediately note that this warm and stately home, is fabulously located just a short walk away from the gorgeous community pool. Upon entry, this open floor plan is enhanced by an abundance of windows and natural light. You are immediately drawn to the gorgeous, upgraded wood-look laminate flooring (found throughout most all of the home)! A private guest suite and dining room flank the foyer area. As you head towards large living space, you are welcomed by a light and bright designed space with walls of windows, and an expansive kitchen / breakfast / living space. The upgraded kitchen is simply stunning, and features light designer cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel range hood, stainless steel appliances and backsplash. French doors lead to the oversized screened porch for evening meals and relaxation. This first floor also features a custom home office, and a butlers pantry leading to a custom designed pantry. As you head up the hardwood staircase, this open space features upgraded railings and a continuation of the hardwood style laminate into the fabulous second floor bonus / game room / or family space! The large owners suite takes advantage of the oversized and upgraded owners bath with a super shower, double sinks, and generous closet space. Two additional, well-sized bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. Also upstairs, the laundry room has a laundry room sink. As you head outside, you will note the private tree backdrop, the large corner lot size, and the possibilities! The quaint alley location adds additional parking beyond the detached two car garage. Come see this home and rare offering today, it will not last!
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

6383 Beechfield Ave

So many renovations done just for you! This charming home is perfectly situated on a sprawling fenced-in yard with detached garage. You will first be greeted by the welcoming covered porch. From there step into the living room which is accented by a bay window and the family room which boasts a wood-burning fireplace with brick hearth. A spacious dining room designed with windows allows for plenty of natural light to come in. A completed renovated kitchen and powder room are adjoining. The beautiful kitchen features craftsman white cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances which include: French door Refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range and microwave. Brand new carpet, LVP hardwood-like floors and paint throughout. Lower level basement is ideal for storage and has a built-in work bench and separate exit to outdoors. Upstairs features bedrooms with maximum closet space. Retreat to three-season sunroom overlooking the truly one-of-a-kind homesite in this neighborhood. Don't miss out on this opportunity. Will not last long.
Real Estateandyrichardsonrealestate.com

292 Poppleton Drive

Featuring an open-concept design with the kitchen and dining room opening to a spacious and bright family room, you will love the layout of this home. Recessed LED lighting in the kitchen shows off the gorgeous wood cabinets topped with crown molding and polished granite countertops. In addition, this home comes equipped with a full suite of stainless Whirlpool(r) kitchen appliances. This home features a private master retreat with two large windows that let in natural light. The master bathroom features a large shower and a spacious vanity. Two additional bedrooms and a second full bathroom offer space for children, guests, a home office or hobby room.
Interior Designtrnto.com

An inside look at this contemporary $4 million Leaside home with a theatre room

The two-storey home at 147 Brentcliffe Rd. was designed with comfort, entertainment and luxury in mind. Among its 4,800 square feet of living space are four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There’s also a finished lower level with a theatre room and custom bar area. It’s minutes away from nearby parks in the Leaside neighbourhood and listed for $4.097 million.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

8058 NW 116 Ter Terrace

Immaculate, 4 bed/3 bath Laurel model in the serene Osprey Lake section of Heron Bay. Facing a natural preserve, this home has no front facing neighbors. Ideally situated on a premium lake lot, the tropical backyard features a salt water pool with a heater/chiller, waterfall, summer kitchen, pergola with custom lighting, a covered sitting area, and a gas run fireplace...an ideal backdrop for entertaining! The mature hedges on both sides of the property make it feel like a private oasis. Interior highlights include a custom built bar with a dual temperature wine refrigerator, crown molding throughout the dining room and living room, hardwood floors in all bedrooms, staircase and loft, upgraded cabinets, a gas cooktop, and a tankless water heater. Hurricane impact windows. This won't last!
Home & GardenFood52

In This 450-Square-Foot Apartment, the Kitchen Is Three Rooms in One

Rent Like You Mean It is a series all about giving our rental spaces a new lease. We’ve rounded up a whole host of refreshing spruce-ups (and cover-ups), impactful DIYs (plus how to get them back to square one when you leave), and peeks at real-life rental transformations. Because a lease should never stop you from having a space that feels like yours—even if it’s only for a year.
Interior Designmumsnet.com

Houses that you like!

This is sort of a thread about a thread as I've been reading the 'naff things in a home' thread and noticed a lot of things I quite like (family photos on display/bookshelves) other people don't like. I love looking in other peoples homes and I love seeing how differently...
Visual Artarchitizer.com

The Courtyard House // Urban Narratives

The Courtyard House is nestled within a peaceful suburb in Kukatpally, located in the northwestern part of Hyderabad, Telangana. The project site is east-facing and measures 52 x 65 ft in a well-known residential neighbourhood. The client requirements stated that the family wanted to have easy access to each other at all times.
Melbournearchitizer.com

Stockroom Cottage // Architects EAT

Craft, is at the core of the project stemming from the history of the Stockroom, once the home of a guitar maker and potter. The project was to combine a warehouse and adjacent workers cottage into a single family home in the inner city suburb of Fitzroy, Melbourne. Externally the...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Headboard Ideas For Perfectly Personalized Bedroom

Do you find your bedroom monotonous and are looking for an idea for a headboard to give it a character? It’s a very good idea, believe my experience!. At first unconvinced, we decided a few years ago to give my bedroom a decorative headboard. Today we could not do without it so much this piece visually dresses the sleeping area and personalizes it.
Interior DesignPosted by
Taste Of Home

The Best Kitchen and Dining Tables for Small Spaces

These dining tables for small spaces are the perfect solution for apartments and small homes. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Home & Gardenmymalonetelegram.com

Kitchen Makeover Magic: The Top Reasons to Reface Instead of Replace

(BPT) - The prospect of a kitchen renovation project can weigh heavy on the minds of homeowners. From wallets to dry wall, the mere thought of dipping into your rainy-day fund only to have the most important room in your house uprooted for an undisclosed amount of time is enough to convince many to keep those outdated cabinets installed in the ’70s. The good news is, there is a sensible and convenient alternative to your kitchen conundrum in cabinet refacing! Here are the top reasons to reface instead of replace.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

22929 Carters Farm Ln

WECOME TO SPRINGHOUSE FARM ...a special place. The 14+ level mostly open lush acres are entered through stone pillars down a private lane. bordered by paddocks. The vintage 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath stone and wood farmhouse has been thoughtfully restored and renovated from the main level stone hearth to the standing seam metal roof. A bright country kitchen with marble counters, Wolf stove and island seating opens into the dining room on one side and on the other, a spacious living room with fireplace, wood floors and French doors to the rear covered porch, overlooking the lawn, gardens and fenced dog yard. A first floor bedroom with bathroom ensuite, offers a private retreat for owners or guests, with a second bedroom tucked on the other side. Upstairs there is a second owners bedroom option with bathroom and an additional bedroom . The third floor has a bonus room for office, hobbies or additional storage. Outbuildings include the iconic spring house lovingly restored and complete with new metal roof, a detached multi car bay shed with room for a work shop and the bank barn with 6 stalls below and plenty of storage above, keeping animals cool in the summer and warm in the winter. A second large barn has space to personalize ....for a home office, gathering room or studio. Stone walls, mature trees, flower gardens, verdant pasture and a spring fed pond provide the ideal backdrop for country living. Middleburg is just minutes away with dining, shopping and historic landmarks. All Points Broadband Internet. 45 minutes to Dulles Int'l Airport and 1 hour to D.C.