House Hunting

This is it! ''Welcome home'' has an elevated meaning at 119 Long Branch Drive. Welcome to a home that defines perfectly impeccable ... a home that exemplifies the term better than new ... and a home that enjoys privacy, a premium corner lot, and a private wooded backdrop. This is the one! As you arrive, you immediately note that this warm and stately home, is fabulously located just a short walk away from the gorgeous community pool. Upon entry, this open floor plan is enhanced by an abundance of windows and natural light. You are immediately drawn to the gorgeous, upgraded wood-look laminate flooring (found throughout most all of the home)! A private guest suite and dining room flank the foyer area. As you head towards large living space, you are welcomed by a light and bright designed space with walls of windows, and an expansive kitchen / breakfast / living space. The upgraded kitchen is simply stunning, and features light designer cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel range hood, stainless steel appliances and backsplash. French doors lead to the oversized screened porch for evening meals and relaxation. This first floor also features a custom home office, and a butlers pantry leading to a custom designed pantry. As you head up the hardwood staircase, this open space features upgraded railings and a continuation of the hardwood style laminate into the fabulous second floor bonus / game room / or family space! The large owners suite takes advantage of the oversized and upgraded owners bath with a super shower, double sinks, and generous closet space. Two additional, well-sized bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. Also upstairs, the laundry room has a laundry room sink. As you head outside, you will note the private tree backdrop, the large corner lot size, and the possibilities! The quaint alley location adds additional parking beyond the detached two car garage. Come see this home and rare offering today, it will not last!