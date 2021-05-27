states of distress

The past year of navigating the pandemic has accelerated many educational trends already gaining speed. One of the most important to the future is blended learning, which combines face-to-face teaching and online instruction. It’s supported by a technology framework that helps teachers organize course content, communication and common workflows. Perhaps most importantly, it builds on the strengths of both approaches — in person and online — ideally offering the flexibility of remote learning with the engagement of face-to-face interactions.