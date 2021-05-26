newsbreak-logo
6 Sunscreen Formulas That Won’t Leave You With A Ghost-Like Complexion

By Tatayana Yomary @babyfacetatz
praisebaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s be honest, some beauty myths can take a toll on the overall health of your skin. For instance, the idea that people with rich melanin don’t need to wear sunscreen is a myth that personally makes me cringe. The truth of the matter is that sun protection is not an option for deep skin tones, it’s actually a necessity. Skin cancer may not be as common in the Black community, but it’s definitely possible if you avoid sun protection. Not to mention, it can wreak havoc on your complexion. Melanated skin tones are more prone to hyperpigmentation and with exposure to the sun, those pesky dark spots can become permanent and graduate to something more serious, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell.

