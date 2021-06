Don’t get us wrong, the idea of a crossover between Fast & Furious and Jurassic World would more than likely be one of the greatest things to ever happen to cinema, opening itself up to such wild possibilities as Vin Diesel and Jeff Goldblum having a discussion about family while trying to outrun a pack of Velociraptors, while Dwayne Johnson punches a T-Rex in the face and Ludacris uses the arched back of a Brontosaurus as a ramp for a sweet jump, but it’s very unlikely to come to fruition.