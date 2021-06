It feels like talk of the Friends reunion has been around forever, so you’re probably wondering when and how you’ll be able to watch it.The special was filmed last month, long after it was first announced, due to lockdown.Months later, the episode, which is unscripted and reunites the show’s stars for an emotional celebration of the sitcom, is now broadcasting.The broadcast went ahead in the US on HBO Max on Thursday (27 May) and is still available to stream there.When can I watch the Friends reunion in the UK?In the UK, Sky One also broadcast the show on 27...