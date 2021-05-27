The United States is Getting its own Eurovision
The United States is devising its own version of the Eurovision Song Contest, named ‘American Song Contest‘. Perhaps one of the greatest and most celebrated singing competitions in the world, Eurovision, aims to bring artisans from different European countries (including Australia and Israel) together to perform original songs and choreographies. Eurovision is not only a platform for artists to showcase their talents, but for countries to congregate and possibly encourage nationalistic sentiments among the viewers.holrmagazine.com