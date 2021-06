Podcast: Analyzing Artūras Karnišovas' first year as EVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the play-in and first round of playoff games get going you can't help but feel a way about the Bulls not playing postseason basketball. (Especially after watching the Pacers and Hornets. Sheesh.) But what can AK do to make sure the playoffs aren't missed next year? Jason Goff, Rob Schaefer, and K.C. Johnson discuss the playoffs games and if the Bulls could have made some noise if they made the play-in tournament, their biggest takeaways from the first set of playoff games, will Patrick Williams make the All-Rookie team, and they analyze Artūras Karnišovas' first year on the job.