North Dakota Mother-Son Team Compete for $100,000 on New Fox TV Show

By Kori B
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 6 days ago
If you like cooking and crime, Fox has a new TV show for you. "Crime Scene Kitchen" debuted on Wednesday (May 26), and the series will feature a North Dakota mom and son duo. Fox's "Crime Scene Kitchen" will feature a mother-son cooking duo from North Dakota. Jamestown Sun reports...

Mandan, ND
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota.

 https://cool987fm.com
Cool 98.7

See Where North Dakota Ranks In The USA With Cutting The Cord???

Are you still paying whopping cable or satellite bills? I know I am. I've heard all about this "new world" of watching TV by streaming, but to be honest I'm a bit intimidated by this technology. I have several friends who are now streaming their favorite TV programs and loving every minute of it. Not to mention only paying for what they want.
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Rolls The Dice On Addiction and Craps Out?

Charities across the state, and for that matter nationwide, took a huge financial hit in the peak of the pandemic. Many of those groups are still trying to navigate the changed landscape, although things like silent auctions and 5K walk/runs are being placed back on philanthropic social calendars. But one other problem came to light in the pandemic, North Dakotan's seems to becoming more addicted to a dream. The dream of hitting it big through gambling.
Cool 98.7

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend of the Pandemic

In an encouraging sign for movie theaters and the film industry at large, A Quiet Place Part II scored a huge opening weekend over the Memorial Day holiday. The film, the sequel to John Krasinski’s popular horror thriller, grossed $47.4 million from Friday to Sunday, with an estimated $57 million for the full four-day weekend. That easily easily breaks the previous opening weekend record during the coronavirus pandemic, which was set back in April by Godzilla vs. Kong. It earned $32.2 million in its opening weekend.
Cool 98.7

‘School of Rock’ Drummer Kevin Clark Dead at 32

Kevin Clark appeared in only one film, but it was a good one: School of Rock, where a struggling rock guitarist played by Jack Black finds his calling when he accidentally becomes a band teacher for a bunch of musical prodigies. Clark played Freddy, the group’s drummer. The role was not a stretch for Clark; he had been playing drums since the age of 3 and could also play several other instruments, including guitar and violin.
Cool 98.7

North Dakota, Who Can “Roundup” The Bad Guys?

Pesticides and herbicides may be messing up people's lives- should the government just butt out?. The North Dakota answer will always be an emphatic... Oh look, the government brought a home baked apple pie and vanilla ice cream!. BUTT OUT!. Sure, sometime's the government's no fun with all it's regulations...
Cool 98.7

Is Tuttle ND Hosting the Best Concert of the Summer?

The lineup says- maybe so! That is, if you like your music "old-timey". The night is titled A Unique Evening of North Dakota Music. It promises to bring the sound of the prairies up on the stage for one magical night. Over the years, I've been fortunate enough to hear some of these artists perform and on Thursday June 10th they'll be on the same stage and perhaps even sharing the stage throughout the course of evening. Here are the artist's to be featured on this unique evening...
Cool 98.7

North Dakotans Finding Their “Happy Place” Once Again.

Two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to take a drive about 48 miles outside of Mandan - to Prairie Knights Casino and Resort. This was the first time for me, I wanted to go earlier, but I moved to Bismarck in Mid February of 2020, then shortly after COVID-19 came creeping into our world. I was given the honor to announce Hairball on stage. Walking through the crowd beforehand, I overheard several people expressing how awesome it was, just to be able to attend a live show again. I witnessed "Happy Places" and smiles - it was a glorious sight. You may have never heard that expression before - You can be in your pajamas watching TV, or 10,000 feet up in the air about ready to jump out of a plane - whatever puts YOU in your "Happy Place"
Cool 98.7

Get a Pinterest Perfect North Dakota Farm Life Experience at AirBNB

According to KX News, there is a unique 40-acre AirBNB called Apple Creek Farm just south of Bismarck. The AirBNB's owner, ReNay Zundel, told KX News that her passion project, which gives guests a taste of North Dakota farm life, has been completed with the help of a friend and Pinterest pictures. Get the full story about the Apple Creek Farm AirBNB here.
Cool 98.7

Birding: North Dakota’s Most Stunning Ducks (GALLERY-PHOTOS)

Birding has become a big thing. According to an article in Chirp, birdwatching has become one of the most popular hobbies in the United States. Millions of people are birdwatchers across the globe. Some may see it as dull or boring, others will fly halfway around the world just to get a glimpse of a King Eider duck.
Experience North Dakota’s Largest Lake With A Trip To Graham Island, Accessible Via A Single Road

What better way to spend a beautiful day than lounging on an island beach? You may be wondering how on earth that’s possible in the most landlocked place on the North American continent. Yes, really – North Dakota has the geographical center of the entire continent, you literally can’t get further from the coast than here. However, that isn’t stopping one beautiful spot from being the perfect destination on a sunny day. This island in North Dakota is only accessible via one road, and it’s ideal for an in-state vacation.
Cool 98.7

Get Ready for Bike Night 2021!

Are you ready for Bike Night 2021 at Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews?. If you are looking for some mid-week summertime fun, you do not want to miss the 8th Annual Bike Night at Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews in Bismarck! 96-5 The Fox and US 103-3 are excited to party with you every Wednesday. Stop out to Sickie's Garage to see the best bikes, drink beer, and win prizes all summer long!