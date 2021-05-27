North Dakota Mother-Son Team Compete for $100,000 on New Fox TV Show

Two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to take a drive about 48 miles outside of Mandan - to Prairie Knights Casino and Resort. This was the first time for me, I wanted to go earlier, but I moved to Bismarck in Mid February of 2020, then shortly after COVID-19 came creeping into our world. I was given the honor to announce Hairball on stage. Walking through the crowd beforehand, I overheard several people expressing how awesome it was, just to be able to attend a live show again. I witnessed "Happy Places" and smiles - it was a glorious sight. You may have never heard that expression before - You can be in your pajamas watching TV, or 10,000 feet up in the air about ready to jump out of a plane - whatever puts YOU in your "Happy Place"