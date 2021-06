KAI Engineering has expanded with the addition of two mechanical designers — Olga Kozlova and Michael Hunter — at its St. Louis headquarters. “Our St. Louis Engineering team is really on the move, driven by industry-leading projects across the country, mixed with impactful local and regional community buildings,” said KAI Managing Partner Brad Simmons, FAIA. “Olga and Mike have already proven to be a tremendous fit for our broad range of work across multiple markets. They each offer solid engineering expertise coupled with creative design—and the ability to productively collaborate with architecture teams to drive the best solutions. Even better, Olga and Mike are a terrific cultural fit with our practice — a real homerun for KAI.”