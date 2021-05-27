Cancel
Review: Amazon’s Solos entertains, but doesn’t quite fulfil its promises

By Zeo Rotondo Mancini
holrmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolos‘ star-studded cast –including Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Constance Wu– promises more than the plot actually delivers. With mostly beautiful visuals and strong performances, Amazon’s anthology series puts the inescapable theme of loneliness on display and aims to make sense of how humans attempt to find their place in this universe. With the COVID-19-pandemic-induced isolation that we now all are so familiar with, it is easy to see where the creators came from with the core idea. More than ever, people everywhere understand what it’s like to be alone and to feel lonely.

TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Solos’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens & More Star In Amazon’s New “Human Connection” Anthology Series

Amazon’s new anthology series, “Solos,” is simple in that it explores human connection. “A lot of the inspiration for [it] came from things I’m not allowed to do as a writer,” creator David Weil (“Hunters“) told EW recently. “In film and television, you’re really not allowed to have a 30-minute monologue, though I would love to in every episode of something I write.”
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Series Trailer: Mirren, Mackie In “Solos”

Amazon has released the full trailer for its new anthology series “Solo” which hails from creator David Weil (“Hunters”). Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu star in the seven-part anthology series that explores the human condition. Episodes span our...
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Solos’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman in Amazon Sci-Fi Anthology

Amazon has released the official trailer for “Solos,” a star-studded anthology series from creator David Weil. The dramatic series stars Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, as well as Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. Each episode consists of a 30-minute monologue, presenting each character’s point of view through distinct but connected moments in time.
TV Serieswearemoviegeeks.com

SOLOS Series Premieres May 21 On Prime Video – Watch Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Uzo Aduba, Dan Stevens and Helen Mirren In The New Trailer

Here’s a look at the brand-new trailer for the highly anticipated Amazon Original anthology series SOLOS, created by David Weil and starring Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. Look for the premiere...
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu & Morgan Freeman star in trailer for ‘Solos’

Amazon Prime Video has debuted a new trailer for anthology series ‘Solos’ featuring an all-star cast. Created by David Weil, the series stars Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway. The series is focused on seven unique character-driven stories. Each character will set...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Solos Who's Who in Amazon's New Sci-Fi Anthology

One of the benefits of the streaming era — where TV shows can be as much or as little, as cheap or as expensive, as finite or open-ended as the creators/platform choose — is that you can get a show like Solos that casts some of the highest-profile actors in the world to star in little half-hour episodes in an anthology series about memory, identity, and the ways in which science and progress can improve and threaten both. It's a heady little series from Hunters creator David Weil. At seven episodes, each half-hour places a different actor in a solo story (with one exception), performing a one-person show revolving around the show's themes. It helps when you can get world-class actors for these episodes, and Solos truly delivers in this regard. Here's our guide to the eight performers ready to go Solo:
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Solos’ Creator David Weil & Directors Talk Working With Helen Mirren, Anne Hathaway & More On Amazon Anthology Series – Contenders TV

“Solos is a tale of seven stories,” creator David Weil says about the Amazon Studios anthology series set to debut May 21 on Prime Video. “Most of them are future tales — I like to call these future memories, tapestry of different collections of events in these individuals’ lives,” he adds about the seven-episode series that stars the likes of Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. “Each story centers around one or two incredible actors and we get to really mine a beautiful or harrowing, terrifying or heartbreaking moment in their life.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Amazon's star-studded Solos is the latest in the golden age of expensive, empty sci-fi anthology

"Created by, and mostly written or directed by, David Weil – showrunner of Amazon’s impressive but ethically erratic Hunters – Solos has attracted a plush cast," says Jack Seale. "There are several A-listers here, seizing the opportunity to act furiously with minimal interruption. Often that means attempting the one simple trick – Alan Bennett is the master of it – that makes a lot of dramatic one-handers work: the superficially trivial anecdote that conceals a definitive emotional truth. Even in an alternate futurescape, every settee still has a cream cracker underneath. Anthony Mackie, for example, as a dying man trying to teach the unique joys of his family life to the clone that will replace him, informs the replica about his wife’s farts and his son’s ice-cream preferences, these being details he didn’t appreciate until he became ill. Helen Mirren, taking a trip across the galaxy because her disappointing Earthbound existence has left her with nothing to stick around for, tells the spaceship’s AI about a failed teen romance that represents a lifetime of chances not taken. However, such sketches require an empathic acuity and humble lightness of touch that Solos doesn’t possess. It has a weakness for the sort of lines that make bad writers high-five themselves. It has a weakness for the sort of lines that make bad writers high-five themselves. Sentences with literary delusions, such as 'I push through the barrier of bodies – hot, salty tears stinging my eyes' or 'We were standing there, her chlorine-wrinkled hands balanced on my nervous body' drop out of the actors’ mouths. If they were declaimed in a theatre for the upper circle to hear, you might get away with them; on a small screen, they land with a tinny thump."
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Amazon's 'Solos,' Starring Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie and More, Has More Stars Than Resonance: TV Review

A compelling monologue — as in a monologue that compels you to truly listen without interruption or distraction — is one of the trickiest high-wire writing acts there is. Giving a monologue shape and depth requires skill and a fine-tuned ear for the way a character talks and thinks. Making sure it has its own arc of a beginning, middle and end is crucial, and much harder to pull off than it seems. And there are real reasons why monologues that extend beyond a page or two tend to belong more to the stage than the screen. Monologues are inherently melodramatic to the point that they can strain credulity, giving them a theatrical bent that often feels more at home in a literal theater than inside a filmed story.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Solos Web Series Released On Amazon Prime Video, Review, Story, Cast, Wiki!

The popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video is ready to amaze its fans with one more astonishing web series title, “Solos”. This web series will surely block your seat on your couch and force you to keep your eyes on your tv screens. These days dramatic anthology becomes a most trending concept for the makers of the series and even the viewers are love to watch this concept. From the day the trailer of the series was out it creates a hustle amongst the audiences and they are keenly waiting to watch this series and searching about the details of the web series on google.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Amazon anthology series 'Solos' studies the desperation of loneliness

Helen Mirren is in a spaceship, remembering a long-lost love. Uzo Aduba locks herself away from the outside world. Anne Hathaway tries to solve time travel. Each of the seven episodes of “Solos,” David Weil’s anthology series premiering Friday on Amazon Prime, tells a different story, filmed mostly as monologues, that share a simple truth: Everyone is alone.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Amazon's Solos Series Is an Indulgent Parade of Actors "Acting"

There can be too much of a good thing, and Amazon’s new soliloquy series Solos unfortunately proves that. Essentially a loosely connected anthology of short films (each about 30 minutes long), Solos boasts a truly stellar cast of thespians featuring Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. All but Freeman and Stevens—who appear together in the final episode—get an episode to themselves where they might speak directly to the camera, confessional style, or speak to a disembodied tech voice in their personal space. Some even play against themselves (like Hathaway and Mackie) in dual roles. If you have an affinity for any of the actors, then spending 30 uninterrupted minutes with them doing their acting thing should be a no-brainer of entertainment.
TV Seriesinews.co.uk

Solos, Amazon Prime Video, review: This star-packed melodrama sets out to impress – not entertain

In the opening episode of Solos, Anthony Mackie’s Tom is talking to himself… Literally. Diagnosed with a terminal illness, he has spent $30,000 on a mysterious service that appears to provide a new version of him, to take over when he dies. Whether this is a clone or something else entirely is never explained; instead the focus is on Tom confronting his character flaws before time runs out.