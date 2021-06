Thai and Lee Kambar (she’s Cambodian, he’s Iranian) describe their menu as “Khmer and Arab finger foods,” which isn’t, perhaps, as accurate or enlightening as it could be. For starters, Thai makes lots of daily specials that require a knife and fork. Meanwhile, “Arab” seems a misleading tag for dishes like gyros and naan, which make provincial Americans (me, in particular) think of Greece and India respectively. (Side note: naan is eaten in Iran. Who knew?) But never mind all that because this little place, tucked away in an unprosperous-looking strip mall in Chandler, is so charming you won’t really care about nitpicky descriptors anyway.