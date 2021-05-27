10 mid-Michigan students receive $1,500 scholarships from Dow credit union

MUKSEGON, MI – A new Miss Michigan will be crowned this year after the 2020 pageant was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which is being held in Muskegon for the 70th time, is going to look a little different because of the ongoing pandemic. In-person capacity will be limited to 50% due to state restrictions, a livestream option will be offered and masks will be worn by candidates for much of the competition.