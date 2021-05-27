10 mid-Michigan students receive $1,500 scholarships from Dow credit union
MIDLAND, MI - 10 college-bound mid-Michigan students are receiving $1,500 grants from the Dow Chemical Employees’ Credit Union, according to a news release. Eight of the scholarships are going to members of the credit union and two to family members of credit union employees, awarded through two scholarship programs administered by the Midland Area Community Foundation, according to the release. The two programs have given $135,000 to students since they began in 2013, according to the release.www.mlive.com