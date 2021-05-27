Grey’s Anatomy Is Coming Back For Season 18

Well, the good news is that it doesn’t sound as though there’s a grudge being held by Sandra Oh when it comes to her time on Grey’s Anatomy. If there is then she’s hiding it well since she’s managed to imagine just what would happen if Cristina Yang were still on the show. But as far as Sandra is concerned she’s moved on, especially considering that it’s been years since she’s held the role and it’s simply time to be done with it for good and all. There are plenty of moments when this type of situation might be due to a falling out between one individual and another or an individual and those that are running the show. But it does feel as though Sandra’s time with the show was simply done and over with, and as much as fans would love to see her back, she’s not of the mind to return since she’s been there, done that, and isn’t interested in coming back at this time. It could be that in another few years she might change her mind and decide that a return might actually benefit her, but as of now she’s pretty set in her decision that this isn’t what needs to happen. There are so many ways that a star can leave a show that it’s actually comforting when someone can simply make their way from a role and call it a positive experience, even if there are regrets along the way that don’t need to be put in the spotlight. People might actually be looking for a reason that Sandra left that would shed a controversial hue over the matter, but at the moment it doesn’t appear to exist. Sometimes people, for whatever reason, have trouble believing that the actors know when it’s the best time for them to move on, rather than sticking around long enough to become a problem or to cause one bit of controversy or another.