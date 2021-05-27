Cancel
Disney Releases Four Rehabilitated Green Sea Turtles in Vero Beach

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
Cover picture for the articleWhen we think “Disney” our minds go to attractions, snacks, and magical memories. But, one of Disney’s major efforts is conservation of this planet we live on and the creatures that make it so beautiful. Disney recently released four rehabilitated green sea turtles in Vero Beach after providing months of critical care. Check out the details below!

