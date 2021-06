Senator calls attention to mental health needs during virtual visit with Lines for Life staff.As the nation honors its war dead on Memorial Day, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden spoke with some of the men and women whose job it is to help veterans and others avert suicide and substance abuse. The Oregon Democrat spoke via video conference call with staff members of Lines for Life, a nonprofit based in Portland that maintains crisis intervention lines, one of which is for veterans. Others are for youth, older people, racial and ethnic minorities and substance abuse. According to a U.S. Department of...