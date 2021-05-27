Bay County holding scrap tire drive to help eliminate mosquito breeding sites

BAY CITY, MI - A new restaurant in Bay City is aiming to bring the taste of authentic southern-style barbeque to town while offering quick service for those on the go. Downtown Restaurant Investments’ (DRI) quick-service barbeque restaurant ‘M2′ in downtown Bay City opened its doors on May 21 to customers in the former American Kitchen site at 207 Center Avenue. DRI originally announced its plans to convert its American Kitchen operation to a barbecue-style restaurant in February 2020 and American Kitchen remained closed as it was converted to M2 over the last year. M2 is an offshoot of DRI’s Midland location called ‘Molasses’ barbeque.