If you're wondering where Loki (Tom Hiddleston) disappeared to with the Tesseract in the middle of Avengers: Endgame, you're not alone. "'Where'd he go? When does he go? How does he get there?' These are all questions I remember asking on the day, and then not being given any answers," recalled Hiddleston in his EW digital cover interview about his shooting experience. Thankfully, the answer is coming sooner than later.