Knoxville, TN

Suzette Livingston, of Knoxville, Tennesse, formerly of Perry

By Larry Brandt
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo services are planned for Suzette Livingston of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Perry. She is survived by her mother, Pat Neel. Daughter, Katie. Condolences may be sent Pat Neel.

