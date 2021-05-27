Suzette Livingston, of Knoxville, Tennesse, formerly of Perry

He has led a full and varied life. Knox County’s first County Executive was very active in his church. A member of First Baptist Church Knoxville, Dwight Kessel was elected deacon in 1978, served as trustee for 15 years, was a member of the ushering and welcoming committee for 21 years, and taught a Sunday School class for 20 years. As a former member of Church Street United Methodist Church, he served as Sunday School Superintendent and taught Sunday School for ten years. He served on the WORD for Living Board (Dr. Ferguson’s Radio & TV Program).